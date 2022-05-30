Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to spread its magic at the box office. Starring Kartik Aaryan, it’s already a 100 crore grosser in India and now all set to achieve a big milestone of 200 crores on the worldwide front. So what’s the current collection and how many days it will need to enter into 200 crore club? Below is all you need to know.

BB 2 is a sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in leading roles. As it became too much popular over the years, there has been immense pressure on BB 2 team to fulfil high expectations. Thankfully, the film didn’t disappoint movie lovers and is getting all the appreciation not just in India but from overseas too.

As per the last update about the overseas collection, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stands at 24 crores gross. In India, it has made 144.77 crores gross (122.69 crores nett). Combining both numbers, BB 2 stands at a worldwide total of 168.77 crores. As the film is enjoying a good pace at the box office, it is expected to go past the 200 crore mark globally in the next 4-5 days. It will be Kartik’s first film entering into 200 crore club globally.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would be the second 200 crore grosser for Bollywood in 2022 after The Kashmir Files.

Meanwhile, riding high on the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan recently visited the holy city Varanasi. Reportedly, it was part of Kartik‘s vow to visit sacred spots if his film tastes a success. The young superstar had the crowds raving in the holy city as he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and performed the Ganga aarti.

