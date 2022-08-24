The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make its way to our television screens after taking a break for a couple of months. After the last season wrapped – on June 5, the cast headed to North America for tours. Now, only 3 months later, it’s going to be back – and it seems with a big bang.

As per a recent media report, the launch date of the upcoming season is out and it’s in the first half of September. (Scroll below to know the actual date!) Besides the comeback date, a source close to the making also revealed what’s in store for the audience and who they may or may not see on the much-loved comedy-talk show. Deets below.

A source close to the developments of the upcoming season of the comedy talk show told Indian Express, “The Kapil Sharma Show will introduce a lot of new comic actors this season. While the soul of the show will remain the same, the makers have added a very youthful vibe this time. The team is excited to launch the show after a break and is looking forward to entertaining the audience again.”

Revealing more details and exactly when the new season of TKSS will launch, the source added, “The shoot for Kapil Sharma Show began last weekend with Akshay Kumar. However, there is no clarity yet if that would be the first episode. The show, starting September 10, will air at its original time slot of 9:30 pm on weekends.”

In the same conversation, the source also spoke about Krushna Abhishek likely not being a part of the show. For the unversed, the actor-comedian had a disagreement with the production house as he sought a much higher fee which the production house did not agree to. Stating that Kapil Sharma and team are doing everything they can to ensure that Krushna returns to the stage, the source said, “Krushna is an integral part of TKSS and his character Sapna is much loved. We are hoping the issues between him and the production house are resolved so that he can join back soon.”

Launching on September 10, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV on the weekends at 9:30 pm. Besides Kapil, the other comedians who are confirmed to be featuring this season are Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar.

