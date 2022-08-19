Television actress Sumbul Touqeer, who is known as TV’s favourite bahu, Imlie, is excited to watch the upcoming TV show ‘Rajjo’.

Ahead of the show’s release date, the actress shared that she finds the titular character Rajjo quite similar to herself.

Sumbul, also spoke about her wish to play the character of Rajjo. The TV actress said, “Apart from my character, I would want to play Rajjo. She is just like me in real life, Ziddi (stubborn) and focused. She has her eyes set on the goal and she doesn’t let anything come in between her.”

The actress also finds inspiration in the journey of Rajjo and how she braves life’s difficult situations. “Despite all the challenges she faces in her journey, she never gives up. I find that inspiring. I would love to play something like that,” she said.

Being the most anticipated show on television, ‘Rajjo’ tells the story of a girl who runs behind the unfulfilled dream of her mother of winning a medal in athletics.

‘Rajjo’ will air on Star Plus on August 22 at 7 p.m.

