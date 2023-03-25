The entire cast of the iconic sitcom Friends left us all in tears when they reunited in 2021. Since the six friends came under the same roof, fans wonder if they will reunite anytime soon. Jennifer Aniston recently put all the rumours and speculations to rest and revealed that the last reunion was the “swansong.”

Friends follow the story of six adults who live in Manhattan and attempt to find a perfect partner. However, in doing so, they get involved in adventures and make each other’s lives better. The long-running series is among the most loved sitcoms worldwide and has won many awards.

Now, Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green on the show, recently opened up if another cast reunion would take place in the near future. The show’s cast, which includes Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, sat down together for the reunion special back in May 2021. During her latest appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Jen said that it was probably the cast’s last performance together.

When asked if they would reunite again, Jen said, “I don’t think so. I think that was it, I think that was the swansong. But you do never know.” While this might be disheartening for fans, Jen did promise that she and her other five friends would be “family forever.” She said, “Everybody stays in touch. We’ll never shake each other. Family forever!” Jennifer Aniston also admitted she watches the show “once in a while” and added, “I’ll stand there and go, ‘Huh, I don’t remember that.'”

Recently, Jen happened to meet one of the child stars from the show, Mae Whitman, who is 34 now. Mae played the role of an eight-year-old girl scout who gets accidentally knocked down the stairs by Ross. The two met on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where Mae shared a special moment with Jen.

While it is still unclear if the Friends cast will reunite, fans can only hope they do. Meanwhile, let us know your views on the same in the comments.

