Robert Downey Jr is often credited to kickstart the Marvel Cinematic Universe and create the legacy that the superhero fandom has loved for decades. Not only did the first Iron Man movie start the MCU’s Phase 1, but it also started a rivalry with the other competitor franchises and majorly with the DC movies. As the rivalry still continues, RDJ once blasted DC movies and went on to share his opinions.

When the first Iron Movie was released in 2008, Christopher Nolan’s Batman movie was the only other DC movie in the competition. Little did RDJ know that they would have to work together in the future, as they will be seen in the upcoming Oppenheimer movie. The actor went ballistic over The Dark Knight movies.

During the promotion of his then-upcoming movie, Tropic Thunder, the actor was asked what he thinks of The Dark Knight. Like always, the opinionated Iron Man actor had plenty to say as he blasted Christopher Nolan’s movie. RDJ felt the movie was like a Ferrari engine of storytelling and script writing, which was not his idea of what he wanted to see in a movie. “I loved ‘The Prestige’ but didn’t understand ‘The Dark Knight,’” said the actor.

As RDJ could not process Nolan’s DC movie, he added, “I clearly need a college education to understand this movie.’ You know what? F–k DC Comics. That’s all I have to say, and that’s where I’m really coming from.” While talking further about the movie, Downey declared that he just didn’t understand what everyone saw in Batman’s new movie.

We wonder how Christopher Nolan would have reacted to the comments made by the Iron Man actor. However, after years of the statement, Robert Downey Jr will be seen working with Nolan in the upcoming Oppenheimer movie, which has made everyone excited.

