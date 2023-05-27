Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy enjoys a massive fan following among the fans that provided the world with a gritty take on Batman. However, the fans witnessed a lot of changes between the first and second films and one of the biggest changes was when the actress Katie Holmes was replaced by Maggie Gyllenhaal and it left Nolan quite upset. But do you know what was the real reason behind it? Scroll below to read the details!

In the year 2005 when Batman Begins was in the prodcution, Holmes played Rachel Dawes and it was a significant role in Bruce Wayne’s life once Christopher admitted that he was quite upset when she didn’t return to the Dark Knight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Business Insider, Christopher Nolan once opened up about Katie Holmes not being a part of The Dark Knight and said, “Katie wasn’t available for the role, which I wasn’t very happy about, but these things happen, and I was very, very fortunate that Maggie was able to take it over.”

In fact, Katie Holmes too once revealed that she didn’t regret not returning for the Oscar-winning film and applauded Maggie Gyllenhaal for portraying the character beautifully. She had said, “You know, I really enjoyed working on the first one and I wish I could have worked with Chris Nolan again and I hope to work with him again,” Holmes said. “It was a decision that I made at that time and it was right for me at that moment, so I don’t have any regrets. I think that Maggie did a wonderful job. But I really hope that I get to work with Chris someday.”

For the unversed, Maggie Gyllenhaal had even reached out to Katie Holmes to seek her blessings before stepping into her iconic character but we have to admit she was quite convincing as Rachel Dawes.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below! For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Went “Let’s F*ck Me Up A Little Bit More” While Expressing Her Difficulties In S*x Scenes With Ryan Reynolds!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News