Scarlett Johansson is a force to be reckoned with on-screen and off. The actress – known for playing Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe- is a strong and confident woman who went the cameras rolling and even when it comes to real life. While we all know of her fight with Disney following the hybrid Black Widow, did you know she once spoke about p*rn?

During an interaction with a UK magazine, the actress opened up about p*rn as she got candid about her role in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Don Jon. The rom-com drama revolved around Joseph’s character Jon Martello Jr – a p*rn-addicted guy who dates Johansson’s character.

When interviewed for the cover of Marie Claire UK magazine’s December 2013 issue, Scarlett Johansson got up close and personal about many things. Talking about p*rnography and what are her views on it, the ‘Black Widow’ star – via Just Jared, said, “I’m sure I should have some very well-developed view on [p*rn’s] effect on society, the ethics behind it and how it affects the kind of relationship between men and women and how it objectifies women.”

Scarlett Johansson continued, “But I don’t really think about it. I think p*rn, like anything else, can be enjoyed. It can be productive for both men and women. If I found out my boyfriend watched that much porn, I would be totally flabbergasted, for sure.”

In the same conversation, the female Marvel superhero also spoke about making relationships work. She said, “I can certainly relate to this habit of wanting your partner to just kind of fit into this mold you’ve made for them. We do place pressure on somebody to just do it the way we think it should be done. It takes a lot of growth and searching to understand that it is the differences in relationships that enrich and strengthen the relationship, that help us evolve as people and partners. I understand that conviction; I know that is something I am guilty of.”

