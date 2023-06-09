The superhero fandom has a special connection with Henry Cavill’s Superman. While the movie went on to become a blockbuster hit, the future appearance of the characters after Justice League met with an unfortunate fate. However, not many would know, but the movie was born out of writer’s block by David S Goyer, who worked with Christopher Nolan and wrote the premise for Superman’s return while working on The Dark Knight trilogy.

As it was promised that we would get to see more of Cavill’s Clark Kent in the DCEU, the plan was dropped until James Gunn took over the regime and implemented his new vision. However, the birth of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel all changed the landscape of big superhero movies for a generation to come. To everyone’s surprise, Cavill’s debut Superman movie was an outcome of writer’s block, which the writer had while working on Nolan’s trilogy.

David S. Goyer wrote the end of Christain Bale’s Batman journey, but while working on the same, it marked the beginning of Henry Cavill’s Superman in Man of Steel. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the writer recalled how he was working with Christopher Nolan and took as they were planning how the caped crusader would defeat Bane. While trying to figure out the story, Goyer spent his downtime reading comic books to help with his writer’s block for Rises, but this gave way to another idea.

“I was wasting time and procrastinating and took out an archive edition of some of the original Superman comic books, action comic books and started re-reading them because I couldn’t figure out this plot point on Dark Knight Rises. I just randomly sat down one afternoon and wrote up some ideas for Superman,” revealed the writer.

Following the process, David S. Goyer shares his ideas of Superman with Nolan even though he was invested in the potential project. They later got in touch with the head of Warner Bros, and all this led to Nolan producing Man of Steel, with Goyer writing it and Zack Snyder directing the project starring Henry Cavill.

