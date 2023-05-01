James Gunn is expecting his last Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie for the MCU but is still discussing his DCU plans. With the announcement of a new Superman, as he took on the role of DC Studios co-head, the director has teased various updates about his new visions for the franchise. Adding to that, the filmmaker recently teased a Black Superman movie that would exist in the same universe as the other Karl El. Read on to find out what the director had to say about it!

Back in 2021, there were talks of a period Black Superman movie written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. However, as James Gunn joined the DCU, his desire to bring a fresh slate of characters and to scrap the previous projects suffered from poor writing, downright shoddy characterisation, and mixed-at-best critical and audiences responses, many believed the Black Superman movie would be scrapped to make way for the new movie.

Reacting to the same, the DC co-boss has offered a new update and teased the future of the Black Superman movie. He revealed the movie wasn’t off the table at all just because he was also directing a new movie around the Man of Steel.

“Those two things are totally unrelated. That’s an exciting movie. I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That’s totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale like Joker,” said James Gunn, as reported by Collider.

After the exit of Henry Cavill’s Superman, the superhero fandom is yet to accept that a new actor will be taking on the role of Clark Kent in the new DCU. The decision to replace Cavill received a massive backlash, but the director ensured he would do justice to the character. However, the new additional update on the second Black Superman movie, which would exist in the Else World, seems to be pretty exciting.

