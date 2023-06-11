Orlando Bloom is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is known for his rugged good looks and charismatic presence. Being a movie star, often time his personal life becomes headlines. Did you know he once abstained from s*x for months until he met his wife, Katy Perry? Scroll down to know more.

Orlando and the pop star have been in a relationship since early 2016. They first sparked dating rumours in January 2016 when they were seen together at the Golden Globe Awards after-party. However, they briefly separated in 2017 before rekindling their relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2020, Orlando Bloom was candid about intimacy during a conversation with The Sunday Times—in which he revealed that he did “completely nothing” s*xually for half a year. He explained that after admitting to a close friend that he “wasn’t happy,” she suggested he abstain from all s*xual behaviour if he wanted to make a long-term relationship a priority.

“If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,’” Orlando Bloom recalled his friend telling him. “It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly, like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.’”

The actor thought that keeping celibate would be challenging because s*x previously prohibited him from forging long-term relationships, given his dating past as a “pretty boy” who “loved women.” But Bloom exceeded all of his expectations.

“I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women and to the feminine within myself. I know that sounds crazy,” he said.

Orlando Bloom claimed that he “didn’t even” masturbate at the time when asked about his use of p*rn. He recalled, “Completely nothing. It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.”

Orlando Bloom has been vocal about his disapproval of p*rnography, calling it “super-disruptive to your s*x life, to your libido” and a child’s development. But when Bloom met Perry at the 2016 Golden Globes and applied the lessons he had learned during his period of celibacy, everything changed.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan As Superman? Face Swap By Tanmay Bhat Amid Casting Announcements Has Left Netizens Excited But They Joke, “Shalin Bhanot Lag Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News