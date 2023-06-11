The popular South Korean boy band BTS is a worldwide rage with their fans growing exponentially there’s no stopping their popularity but the band in 2018 almost got separated and considered disbanding. Recalling the same band member, Jin opened up about the reason behind that decision recently. Scroll below to get all the deets on it.

For the unversed, the initial stands for Bangtan Boys, and it has seven members, including Jung Kook, V, Jimin, SUGA, RM, J-Hope and Jin, and 2018 is the year when they saw new heights of success ironically at a time when they contemplated disbanding. During that year’s MAMA Award, they shared the disappointing news with everyone leaving them heartbroken, but luckily, things got resolved, and their fans, who are known as ARMY, got to enjoy their collective music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a pre-recorded episode of Suga‘s Suchwita, which was released yesterday, BTS member Jin revealed the reason behind their decision to disband the famed boy band speaking of it; he said, “Because that was when we were promoting Fake Love and every month, we only had a day and a half (off a month). I got really mad over the half-day” Suga also featured with him and added, Oh right! We used to say half-day…” He continued, “For about three months, we only had a day off each month. The agency said we had to work like that in order to make it. And we knew that it wasn’t entirely wrong.”

As mentioned earlier, 2018 was a crucial year for the BTS boys as they saw success with their numbers, Fake Love and Idol, but they also had a really hectic schedule owing to the promotions and all. Recalling that, Jin said, “That’s why we worked so hard, but mentally and physically, it was too hard on us, and we wanted to just let it all go. We were like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, let’s stop here,'” The K-pop band turns 10 this year, and this interview was released as part of their anniversary celebration, FESTA 2023.

BTS member Jin is presently fulfilling his military duties and is widely missed by his fans, and it includes us too; meanwhile, for more updates on your favourite K-Pop band and their bandmates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr Dissed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight & Called It ‘Ferrari Engine Of Storytelling’: “F**k DC Comics, That’s All I Have To Say”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News