TV’s most-loved reality show Roadies has never failed from creating controversies. Be it the contestants or the judges, the show has always been and continues to be the talk of the town for many controversial reasons. Do you remember the time when Neha Dhupia grabbed everyone’s attention when she slammed a male contestant and supported a girl? The actress kick-started the ‘It’s her choice’ controversy when she was slammed for her comments on the show.

But much before Neha Dhupia, Roadies’ judges Raghu Ram also faced the ‘It’s her choice’ moment on the show which we feel made much more sense.

Well, the story goes back to the time when Raghu, Ram and Rannvijay Singha judged Roadies and Bani J hosted it. While scrolling through Roadies videos, we came across an old clip which seems to be from one of the auditions. In this video judge Raghu is seen saying “It’s Her Choice” while answering to a question of the female contestant who had said, “ladkiyo ko chote kapde counselling karke pehanne chahiye.”

Questioning the contestant named Madhusmita who in her Roadies interview commented about girls wearing short dresses. Standing by her words, Madhusmita said, “Counseling matlab, ladkion ko samjhaya jaaye, convince kiya jaaye, may be that particular place like on the beaches of Goa, but why give people a chance to put questions on you.” Replying to her Raghu, Ram and Rannvijay slammed the girl and said, “If a girl chooses to dress that way, for whatever reason, how’s it wrong, that’s her choice.”

Watch the video at 2:38 and see what the judges had told her:

Speaking about Neha Dhupia’s controversy, it all happened when a male Roadies contestant confessed physically abusing his girlfriend on the show after he learnt that she cheated on him. Reacting to the same, the actress had said it was her choice to make that choice.

