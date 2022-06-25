Actress Esha Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi, is now gearing up for her web series Aashram season 3. She is seen in a sensuous avatar in Bobby Deol starrer web show. However, this is nothing new for her.

She often sets temperatures soaring with her hot and glamorous avatar in films. Apart from on-screen, she is quite a temptress if one goes by her social media page. Her sizzling hot bikini pictures often go viral on social media.

Ever since Aashram 3, Esha Gupta has been getting all the attention she’s getting for her sensual side. Talking about it, Esha Gupta, as reported by ETimes, said, “I like it when people react saying, ‘Oh, she’s hot!’ In fact, I am aware that I also have teenage fan followers. I have my friends and they tell me about their nieces and nephews who follow me on social media and that they find me hot! I consider this young gen as my target audience.”

The 36-year-old actress also cited examples of Monicca Belluci and veteran actress Rekha. She said, “Look at Monica Bellucci even at her age (57) she is known to stun people with her looks. Or even Rekha Ji for that matter. Even at that age people should look at you and be wowed with the way you carry yourself. I have realised that even I have to take that path. I want to accept aging gracefully by becoming hotter day by day.”

Esha Gupta then opened up about her future projects as well. The actress has been juggling both theatrical and OTT projects. “Very soon I will be working on a psychological thriller. I have quite a crazy role in this film and I am really excited about it,” she said.

