Actor Adhik Mehta, who is currently seen in popular TV show ‘Anupamaa’, reveals his career in acting was his childhood dream.

Advertisement

He says: “I was sure to become an actor since my childhood. I still remember how much I used to adore Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. I was clear that I too want to act. And by God’s grace I’m living my dream. I’m happy the way my acting journey is growing. Like anyone in this profession desires to act for a titular character, so do I! I wish to play the hero, and I’m waiting for such an opportunity.”

Anupamaa has been grabbing headlines for its negative plot. The show was recently in news when netizens slammed the makers for apparently whitewashing Sudhanshu Pandey’s character Vanraj in the show. As per the current track, Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupama got married to Anuj Kapadia and later she comes to know that he has been married earlier.

Advertisement

Currently essaying a grey character, Adhik is seen as Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) nephew and Anupamaa‘s (Rupali Ganguly) daughter Pakhi’s (Muskaan Bamne) love interest.

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni‘ actor feels the show being the most-watched among the audience will help him to achieve success.

He adds: “I’m lucky to have this opportunity to be one of the important parts of the show. The show has come to me as a blessing. And interestingly my onscreen and real name is Adhik. As the show is popular among the audience, I’m sure it will be a great milestone in my acting career. I’m really happy about it.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Despite Criticism Over Dayaben’s Comeback Beats Anupamaa, Naagin Becoming The Most-Liked TV Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram