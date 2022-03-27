Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who is currently playing the role of Param Singh Gill in the TV show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ feels fitness is important for actors.

He says: “It’s not just for the occasional audition where you have to reveal a bit of skin that fitness is important for actors. Being fit and healthy will help in all aspects while pursuing acting. When you’re physically fit, you are mentally fit as well. Acting is exhausting. It requires energy and vitality, and they are products of a healthy lifestyle.”

Hitanshu Jinsi has earlier featured in shows like ‘Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop‘ and ‘Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai’.

Hitanshu Jinsi adds:”Fitness leads to feel more confident and comfortable in your skin. It’s a superficial industry and that can often lead actors to obsess about how they look. But I always try to ignore that side of it and do it for myself. I have always found that when I am physically in a good place it helps me stand tall and feel confident in myself.

“I personally feel one should always strive to be comfortable the way you are. Acting is also very physical and almost every shoot I have been in required some form of physical work, so remaining strong, fit and flexible will help your acting work as well.”

