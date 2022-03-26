Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met and fell in love while they were inside the Bigg Boss OTT house; their bond grew stronger after coming out of the house. Even their fans shower love and call them, ‘ShaRa’. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago there were rumours that the two have broken up but the couple had denied such reports. Recently, Raqesh spilled some beans about their relationship and spoke about their bond.

As per earlier reports, their family members helped them sort out their differences, even Shamita’s mother wasn’t happy with their constant fights over small things.

Recently, Raqesh Bapat in a conversation with Hindustan Times spoke about his breakup rumours with Shamita Shetty, he said, “I don’t understand where these rumours come from. We don’t speak about these things.”

Speaking about his and Shamita Shetty’s equation, Raqesh Bapat added, “It’s all about the energy two people carry with each other. That has to be worked on for anything to happen. We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I value people who are honest. We have a lot of common interests. It’s interesting to have like-minded people (Around you).”

When asked what phase of relationship they are in currently, the actor added, “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond. We just give names to things. It’s like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it’s a name game. She is a woman I really respect.”

Further, Raqesh Bapat revealed if such rumours bother him, “We are public figures but we also have a private life. So, we are trying to strike a balance between public life and maintaining privacy. That’s how you can stay grounded and maintain your sanity. My life has been an open book. I like it that way, but that doesn’t mean I’ll come and scream about everything that’s happening in my life.”

