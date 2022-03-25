Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s pure chemistry in Bigg Boss season 13 as well as outside the BB house, was quite a wholesome sight for all their fans. However, everything came crumbling down for our bubbly girl Shehnaaz and all the fans after Sidharth’s unfortunate demise.

After being on a long hiatus and grieving the loss of her rumoured boyfriend, the Punjabi kudi, has now once again bounced back in all sense, work as well as mentally too. Yet, the trollers never miss a chance to attack someone who’s just grieved and are giving life another chance.

Shehnaaz Gill has now opened up on all the trolls she received for the videos in which she was laughing and dancing at an engagement party that took place a few months back, after Sidharth Shukla’s death. During her recent appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show, Shape of You, when Shilpa asked her about getting trolled for looking happy, Shehnaaz confessed that her rumoured beau Sidharth always wanted her to be happy.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what.”

Talking about her beautiful bond with the late actor, she said, “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone.”

Concluding on what she had to say, Shehnaaz Gill added, “Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein (Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue my work because I want to move far ahead in my life).”

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack back in September 2021. We all surely miss him a lot!

