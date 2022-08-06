Esha Gupta knows how to set the stage on fire each time she is seen walking on the ramp. The Rustom actress has proven that she is not only talented in acting but fashion as well. Gupta has offered several jaw-dropping moments in glamorous outfits that steal our hearts.

Advertisement

While talking about Esha, the actress recently hit the headlines after one of her workout videos went viral. Gupta was donning a sports bra and shorts that shouted ‘none of your business.’ But fans decided to do the opposite and expressed getting hurt over the Lord Shiva bhajan playing in the background.

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, recently, Esha Gupta walked the ramp of a lingerie fashion show. The Raaz 3 actress was the showstopper and donned a delicate but hot, black satin gown. It had a perfect fit and wrapped around Esha’s curvaceous body. With each step she took in that dazzling fit, she oozed confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Esha Gupta turned on the seductive mode with the slit that went as high as up to her lower waist. She had sparkly tights on under it. However, it was the upper half of the dress, the neckline, which grabbed all our attention. The neckline and the breast cups shone bright with silver detailing.

She kept the accessories on the low to not take away the attention from the top. Gupta had simple silver chains on her neck. Her black locks flowed in the air with a parting from the middle. Esha‘s makeup was as bold as the dress and suited well with the fit.

Such a delicate satin dress is not easy to carry, but Esha Gupta did a marvelous job doing so. What are your thoughts on the outfits worn by the Aashram actress? Was it yay or nay? Let us know!

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Looks Celestial As She Stuns In A Sheer Black Glittery Saree & Our Hearts Are Screaming, ‘Uff, Teri Ada’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram