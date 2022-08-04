When it comes to looking dapper, Henry Cavill is one such name that comes to our mind. As he has grown to become one of the leading Hollywood stars, his sense of style has made its own name. The actor has had many jaw-dropping red carpet moments, and each has given us an understanding of why Cavill is one of the best Superman we have ever seen.

Fashion speaks volumes, and Cavill’s spectacular taste in suits screams that he is about as ‘Superman’ as it gets. The actor’s style makes us feel like he is diligent like Clark Kent and will whip up his Superboy’s suit to save you. Here are three prime examples to help you picture it.

Back in December 2021, Henry Cavill walked the red carpet of The Witcher 2 premiere in Madrid. The Enola Holmes star donned a charming grey suit. He matched the look with a grey tie and white fitted shirt and finished it with a matching handkerchief. The coat also had texture on it in a light shade.

As usual, he had a beaming smile on, Henry Cavill’s face was clean, and his hair looked fresh in a sleek cut. He totally had his Kent persona on!

The next one is a little further throwback to 2017 when Cavill was in his mustache era. The Justice League actor posed with his brother Nik and charity donor Bruno Wang. Henry was looking dapper in a navy blue suit. It was a bit more casual than the first one. Cavill kept the top button open and looked uber cool before it became a thing.

Last but not the least is when Henry suited up at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala during the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The Superman star dressed to impress in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo. The jacket and the pants were in black, and so was the bow tie. He had a white dress shirt on.

The classic peak lapel and the shoulder cut added a dash of charm to this already charismatic look. Henry Cavill made our hearts skip a beat.

