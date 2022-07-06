Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has been slaying it and how! The actress who set the screens on fire with her stupendous performance in Bobby Deol-led Aashram 3 never fails to grab some headlines. Recently, the actress who was in news for apparently getting engaged to her long-time boyfriend has once again become the talk of the town. This afternoon, Esha Gupta shared a sizzling hot video of her stunning self that will make you sweat in the monsoon.

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram account and posted a bikini video while thanking her boyfriend in the caption box. Tagging him she wrote, “Thanks for tolerating me.” In the clip, the actress looks breathtakingly se*y as she sports a black two-piece strappy bikini which she has paired with a brown hat. Keeping her make-up minimal she is seen having a gala time on the beach. Check out the video:

However, little Esha Gupta had thought she would receive backlash for her video. The actress got trolled and was sl*t-shamed. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “It’s funny how half famous people try to make a comeback by wearing bikinis instead of doing something productive for society.” Another asked, “Ye red light area hai kya,” while another said, “Chiii, kitni besharm hai.” “Hamare desh ki sanskriti ko kya ho raha hai,” said a user. Take a look at a few comments below:

Esha Gupta had earlier opened up about being subjected to trolls for her hot pictures. She once told Hindustan Times, “It’s gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? People look at them and go, ‘Waah bhai, kya body hai!’. It’s their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman’s clothes making people think about rape is problematic.”

“I’ve become matured to the level where I don’t react anymore. I also understand that people will point fingers no matter what you do. Once I remember putting up a picture in a saree and somebody writing, ‘Aaj poore kapdon mein photo daala hai!’ When I post a picture with makeup on, people call me ‘plastic beauty’. And when I post a picture without it, they call me ugly and say that I need to put on makeup,” Esha had added.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta continues to garner appreciation for her performance in Bobby Deol-led Aashram 3 which was helmed by celebrated filmmaker Prakash Jha.

