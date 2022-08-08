Amber Heard has had her fair share of wow fashion moments. The actress may currently be all over the news over her legal drama with Johnny Depp, but she is also known for many other things. This includes her films and many red carpet appearances where the Aquaman actress has stunned fans with her style.

The actress was recently in court for the defamation trial slammed by Depp. Many things have unfolded since then. The most recent development is unsealing court documents containing dirty deets related to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

While their legal saga continues, we would like to take a moment and talk about one of Amber Heard’s best red carpet fashion looks. The Rum Diary actress graced the pre-Golden Globes party in 2018 in a dazzling fit. She was shining bright in a silver, backless gown that created the illusion of her being n*ked.

Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

It flaunted Amber Heard’s toned body and had a plunging neckline, with halter neck-type straps tying at the back and showing off her bare chest. Her glowing legs peaked out of the slit on the bottom half. Amber wore silver strap heels with it and kept the jewelry on low, with just earrings and rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Much like the gown, her makeup was also bold. Heard went with dark burgundy lipstick, blushed up, and perfectly contoured cheeks. She had her hair out of her neck and face as all the attention went to what was happening below the shoulders.

Doesn’t she look magical and, at the same time, h*t? Amber indeed has a strong fashion game. Meanwhile, in another latest development on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s case, both the parties appealed the verdict that awarded Heard $2 million and JD $10.35 million. Read more about it on Koimoi!

