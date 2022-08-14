Deepika Padukone has always been a fashionista but over the last few years, she’s also become a global fashion icon and has been representing India at various dignified events. The poise and grace that Deepika has is truly unmatched in the industry and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the beauty suffered a wardrobe malfunction and accidentally flashed her pant*es but handled it gracefully like a queen. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Advertisement

Deepika is super popular on social media with over 68 million followers on Instagram. She started her acting career in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there has been no looking back for the beauty. She’s one of the most successful and bankable actresses in B-town right now.

Advertisement

Talking about her wardrobe malfunction, it was 2014 when Deepika Padukone attended a ‘Van Heusen’ event in Mumbai and sat in the front row along with Amitabh Bachchan and her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a knee-length body-hugging white coloured dress and styled it with golden coloured pump heels. She accessorised her look with minimalistic statement jewellery with a bracelet and earrings. For makeup, she went with winged eyeliner, bold eyebrows and red lips.

While talking to the media, Deepika accidentally flashed her panti*es but gracefully carried herself throughout the situation.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Her poise is unmatched, we repeat!

This isn’t the first time that a Bollywood diva suffered a wardrobe malfunction but in the past actresses like Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut have been in the same embarrassing situation and carried it gracefully!

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone accidentally flashing her undies during a media event? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Simran In The Green Fields Of Chandigarh – Where Is Her Raj?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram