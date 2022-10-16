Christian Bale Was Paid Way Less Than His Makeup Artist For One Of His Most Acclaimed Movies: “They Were Laughing At Me”

One of the most prolific actors in Hollywood at this moment is Christian Bale who continues to redefine his craft with every project even at this point. Most recently the actor made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor was praised and even his paycheck for the movie made a massive buzz. But did you know that there was a time when Bale was paid even less than his make-up artist for a project and it is one of his most acclaimed ones?

For the unversed, Christian is an actor known for always doing something quirky to get into his versatile parts. The actor debuted in Hollywood at the age of 13 in 1987 with Empire Of The Sun. Cut to 2000, the star was already famous and was doing some of the best work of his career. This was also the year he was featured in the critically acclaimed American Psycho.

Now talking to GQ about the horror film American Psycho which was directed by Mary Harron and co-written by Guinevere Turner. It stars Christina Bale as an investment banker who lives a dual life as a serial killer. It also features Jared Leto, Samantha Mathis, Josh Lucas, and ensemble. The Batman fame now talks about his paycheck and it is very surprising.

Christian Bale said, “Well, in honesty, the first thing was that I’d taken so long trying to do it, and they had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me. And I had a house that I was sharing with my dad and my sister and that was getting repossessed. So the first thing was: ‘Holy crap. I’ve got to get a bit of money’, because I’ve got American Psycho done, but I remember one time sitting in the make-up trailer and the make-up artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them. And so that was my motivation after that. It was just: ‘I got to get enough that the house doesn’t get repossessed’.”

However, that is history and Christian Bale now earns an amount we cannot even imagine. The actor now has a roster full of movie. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

