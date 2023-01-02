Vidya Balan is one of the most loved actresses who has risen to fame with some of her iconic characters. The diva, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in Parineeta, has made a mark in the industry with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Baby, Kahaani, and No One Killed Jessica among many others. Apart from her work, the actress is known for her unfiltered opinions which she never shied away from putting in front of others.

Earlier the actress was in news she gave an epic reaction to Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot for Paper magazine. In today’s throwback back piece, we bring to you an interesting story of the time when she revealed asking shamelessly for work.

In 2019, Vidya Balan was asked about her bucket list to which she revealed that she doesn’t have any bucket list except the fact that she always wanted to work with veteran filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar. In the same interview, she stated that her needs have always been taken care of.

Vidya Balan had told Filmfare, “I don’t have a bucket list. By God’s grace my needs have always been taken care of. My parents gave us the freedom to dream. My sister is vice president of an ad agency. I wanted to be in films. But I never had long-term goals. I only think of the immediate future. My life is happier because of that. Even while taking up acting, I never dreamt of being a star or working with certain filmmakers.”

“I just wanted to get a film. Yes, I’ve always wanted to work with Gulzar Saab but he’s no longer directing. Many a time, I’ve told Gulzar saab shamelessly, ‘Ek ad film kar lijiye mere saath’. I want to work with Woody Allen too,” she had said further.

Vidya Balan turned 44 on January 1, 2023.

