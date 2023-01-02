Ever since the makers of ‘Pathaan’ released the ‘Besharam Rang’ song featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, there has been some or other controversies surrounding it. While many recreated DP’s song on their Instagram grooving to the peppy beats, some are slamming the makers for making Padukone wear an orange coloured bikini in it. The latest addition to this is ‘Shaktimaan’ fame Mukesh Khanna who is lashing out at the SRK starrer in his recent video but got brutally trolled by netizens for doing so. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mukesh is quite popular on social media with over 128k followers on Instagram. He’s known for a strong point of view and never shies away from expressing his views on political and entertainment issues.

Now, Mukesh Khanna shared a video on his YouTube and made the announcement on his Instagram with a long Hindi caption and a picture of himself along with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s picture from ‘Besharam Rang’ in collage format. The caption on the picture read, “Agar ye aapko ashleel nahi lagta… toh kal aap p*rn film banaoge.”

Take a look at his post here:

Now, reacting to his post on Instagram, a user commented, “Apki buddhi bhrasth ho chuki hai sir…ek dance krne se koi pornstar nahi ban jata….kal apki behen betiya bhi shadi barat me dance kregi shorts pehnegi to unko bhi aise bolenge…i dont like Bollywood anymore but is tarah ke logicless baate na kiya kren plz”

Another user commented, “Aapko kaun bol raha hai dekhne ke liye? Bas kuch YouTube views ke liye faaltu ki videos bana rahe ho. India ek democracy hai…… dictatorship nahi chalegi yahan 🙏🇮🇳”

A third user commented, “Kaam nhi mil Raha industry mein inko, to chiir rahe hain”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Mukesh Khanna for putting forth his point on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan? Tell us in the space below.

