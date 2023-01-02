20-year-old television actress Tunisha Sharma passed away after committing suicide on the sets of her latest serial, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. And since then, it has stir up a lot of controversy between the late actress and her alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. As per reports, she had last spoken to Sheezan before hanging herself, which is why police has been interrogating and investigating the case minutely. Now, the last conversation between Tunisha and Sheezan’s mother has been leaked, scroll below to find out!

Sheezan was arrested on the grounds of Tunisha’s family’s accusations. And, as per reports, her mother accused Sheezan and his family that they wanted to turn Tunisha into Islam and even made her wear hijab and visit Dargah. Her mother even brought allegations against Sheezan that he was cheating on her and when she found out about it the actor raised his hand on her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Sheezan Khan’s family called for a press conference and has been clearing all the air. They even leaked the last conversation between Sheezan’s mother Kehekshan Faisi and Tunisha Sharma, where the actress can be heard saying in a shaky voice, “Aap mere liye bohot maaine rakhte ho amma, bohot zyada. Aap jaante bhi nahi ho isiliye aap se har baat share karne ka mann karta hai, isiliye mere zehen mein jo bhi hoga main bataungi lekin pata nahi mujhe khud nahi pata mujhe kya ho raha hai…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

In this exclusive video from the press conference, Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq Naazz and Shafaq shared that Tunisha Sharma was suffering from anxiety and she had mental health issues. But her family have been only pin pointing and bringing allegations against Sheezan and his family rather, accepting their daughter’s problems.

Falaq later even mentioned that Tunisha’s family had equal involvement in her life. She even revealed that Tunisha used to call her Api and Sheezan’s mother amma because of their relation and it’s quite obvious like that. Sheezan’s family even shared that Tunisha never had a life outside the set and her home, and when she visited the beach with them she felt alive and happy. Falaq can be heard saying, “Hume bohot faqar hai ki hume 5 mahine usko bohot khushi diye hai. Kash hum bohot pehele mile hote toh jitna saal woh jiye hai na bacchi usko shayad aur khushi de sakte the yeh baat mein seena thokke kehti hu…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, what are your thoughts about this whole controversial turn out after Tunisha Sharma’s death? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the actress’ suicide case.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Myth Busted! Host Uses Teleprompter To Crack Jokes & They Aren’t Improv Decodes A Netizen [Watch Video]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News