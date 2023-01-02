Arjun Bijlani, who co-hosts Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone, consoled contestant Sakshi Shrivas and helped her overcome her dilemma because of the entry of her ex-boyfriend Tara Prasad and the rift developing between him and her present connection Justin D’Cruz on the show.

After Tara Prasad’s entry, Sakshi got emotional and Justin D’Cruz was shocked. Tara was constantly trying to speak to Sakshi and convince her because he wants to win her back at any cost. Justin did not like it and this led to an argument between him and Tara. And soon it escalated into a physical fight.

Later, Sakshi Shrivas was extremely stressed and cried because Justin D’Cruz and Tara Prasad fought over her. So, Arjun Bijlani intervened and checked with her. She again cried.

Arjun Bijlani then said: “I understand you are feeling very heavy because Tara has entered the show. This whole scenario is very awkward for you. You are not standing in a court where you must think of what’s right or wrong before speaking. Please take your time and don’t take any pressure.”

Splitsvilla X4 airs on MTV.

