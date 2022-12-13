Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted a warm meet up with the ‘Kantara’ team and Rishab Shetty at his house. He said he had a lot of things in common to talk about with the filmmaker-actor.

Taking to social media, he shared a few pictures from his house where he was hosting the whole team of ‘Kantara’.

“It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you @rishabshettyofficial and @pramodshettyk and team #kantara at my house. Surprisingly @rishabshettyofficial and I have so many things in common that we could talk about it endlessly #cinema #art #theatre #craft #BVKaranthJi #GirishKarnaJi #kamalhaasan @ikamalhaasan Ji,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote as the caption.

Currently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making headlines for his look in ‘Haddi’, where he will be seen playing a transgender woman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Haddi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.

Talking about ‘Kantara‘, the film stars Rishabh Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali. The film was a huge commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, as well as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022.

