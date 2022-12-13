Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after four year long hiatus with Pathaan. The film is one of the much-awaited films of the year and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Amidst this, the makers yesterday dropped a new song, Besharam Rang, online.

Soon after the song was released, it began to trend on social platforms. Fans of both SRK and Deepika Padukone were floored by their performance. Fans praised the song’s beats and music as well as the lead pair’s chemistry.

While the song is a rage on the internet, an old video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan recalling his Pathaan lineage has found its way on social media. The video is now going viral ahead of the film’s release and a certain section of netizens are even calling for Boycott.

In the video below, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, “Me ek baat batana chah raha hu yaar, mera waalid actually Pakistan se hai, Peshawar se. Me bhi Pathaan hu. Lagta nhi hu, tabiyaat naasaas deti hai. Lekin me bhi Pathaan hu. Meri height, weight kam hai. This is not to create any controversy, jab aaplog jeete ho toh lagta hai mera walid ki side jeet gayi. (I want to tell you all that my father is from Peshawar, Pakistan. I am a Pathaan too though I don’t look like one. I have a weak constitution. But I am a Pathaan too, but lacking in height. This is not to create any controversy when Pakistan wins, I feel my father’s side won.)”

Meanwhile, the action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.

