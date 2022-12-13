Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released in theatres on September 30 and took the whole nation by storm. The film – written and directed by Shetty, catapulted Rishab to nationwide fame and led to the film being dubbed in multiple Indian languages. Well, not Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about the film – and revealed he’s jealous.

Yes, you read that right. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor in a recent chat – with Rishab, revealed he is ‘J’ of the Kannada star and why. In return, the actor-director also revealed how he feels heading such words. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rishab Shetty were recently seen speaking on the sidelines of an event. It was here that the ‘Badlapur’ actor admitted to being jealous of the Kantara star. He said, “The entire country saw Risabh and is shocked. He did not promote it or anything, he slipped in quietly and broke all impressed one and all. If someone does good work, a sense of jealousy (crops in) and at the same time, the urge to compete inspires.”

When a reporter pointed out that Nawazuddin Siddiqui used the word ‘jealousy’ while talking about the Kantara director-actor, the ‘Kick’ actor added, “Of course jealousy. It happens, because he is doing such good work. It is not that (negative) kind of jealousy but it makes you stand on your toes that even I have to work hard.”

Humbled by the praise, Rishab Shetty responded by showering Nawazuddin with similar words. The Kantara star said, “I have watched so many of Nawaz bhai’s movies and watched his journey filled with hard work and effort. He is like us, we are middle-class people with no background but we want to come into the industry and make it big. He is a very big inspiration. He has come from theatre and done so many small roles (before making it big). Even we have done such small roles in Kannada cinema before we got our big break. He is our senior, we have the same journey.”

Kantara is now streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and on Netflix in Hindi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Indian 2: Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Kamal Haasan Reaches Set At 5 AM, “The Prosthetic Makeup Takes Four To Five Hours”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News