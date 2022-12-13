Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram was a sheer cinematic treat for the audience. Despite its dark genre, the film received immense love and was a huge box office success across the globe. Now, talks are in full swing about director Lokesh Kanagaraj taking it forward and even the future of Suriya’s Rolex. And none other than Lokesh himself has now made a rocking revelation!

For the unversed, Lokesh is churning out his own universe. His Vikram had a reference to Karthi’s Kaithi. It even introduced us to an intriguing character of Rolex, played by Suriya. The Soorarai Pottru actor had a cameo in the film and it rocked the audience. Ever since then, there is an excitement about his future in Lokesh’s universe and the director has finally broken his silence.

While talking on Film Companion’s Filmmakers’ Adda, both Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan share exciting details about Lokesh’s universe. The director said, “Right now I’m working on a film (Thalapathy 67). After that, I have to sit with Kamal Haasan sir and have a talk first. So It is going to be Vikram 2, Kaithi 2, and probably Rolex,” confirming a spin-off to Suriya’s character.

Lokesh Kanagaraj further shared that he’s jam-packed with opportunities in his universe. “It’s a universe right, so we have all the privilege to do all kinds of films – like with whichever character you want, and a prequel or sequel you want. So, for the next 10 years I’m settled,” the Master director quoted. Adding to that, Kamal Haasan said, “We have made a promise, so it’s for us to keep it up.”

Are you excited about a spin-off to Suriya’s Rolex? Share with us through comments.

