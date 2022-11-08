Kamal Haasan Gets Birthday Wishes From Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin & Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined scores of people from across the country in wishing actor and politician Kamal Haasan ‘a very happy birthday’ on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in Tamil, expressed his heartiest birthday wishes to the Chief of the Maiam political party and his dear friend, Haasan, who he said, continued to keep evolving and improvising through his unquenchable thirst for art.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too took to Twitter to express his birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan.

Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, “Happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. As an unparalleled artist, you continue to amaze us. Your unwavering adherence to democratic and secular values inspire us. Wish you many more years of happiness and health.”

Happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. As an unparalleled artist, you continue to amaze us. Your unwavering adherence to democratic and secular values inspire us. Wish you many more years of happiness and health. pic.twitter.com/5yp1tD42J7 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 7, 2022

Several actors, directors, producers, production houses and fans too wished Kamal Haasan, who turned 68 on Monday.

On the eve of his birthday, the actor’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International along with director Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies announced that Haasan would be playing the lead in a film that was to be directed by Mani Ratnam.

Mani Ratnam and Haasan will be working together again on a film, 35 years after they made the cult classic ‘Nayagan’.

The film, which will be Kamal Haasan’s 234th film, is to hit screens in 2024.

