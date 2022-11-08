Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is doing superb business at the box office and surprising everyone each day. The film has already completed 39 days in theatres but yet there are no signs of slowing down. Now, the latest we hear about it is that the makers have cancelled a deal with OTT platform as they want this film to run in theatres for some more time. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the Rishab Shetty directorial was released on 30th September. Films that were released during the same time are practically out of theatres now, be it Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram Vedha. But here, this gem from the Sandalwood industry is still going strong and dominating ticket windows.

A few days ago, it was heard that Kantara will witness its premiere on OTT early this month. But if the report in Tollywood.net is to go by, makers want this film to arrive on OTT only by the end of this month. It is learnt that a deal between Amazon Prime Video and the makers has been cancelled, according to which this thriller was supposed to premiere in early November.

Makers expect Kantara to earn more at the box office for the next 2-3 weeks. And who knows, the film might do well even after arriving on OTT just like Pushpa.

Meanwhile, Kantara recently crossed 250 crores nett collection in India and at the worldwide box office, it’ll be soon going past the 350 crore mark. With still some fuel left in the tank, it won’t be a surprise if it manages to hit the 400 crore milestone. As of now, the film is in its 6th week.

