After The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, Kantara is now the latest case study for filmmakers and box office experts. The film helmed by Rishab Shetty is doing phenomenal business even after completing a month in theatres. As per the latest worldwide collection update, the film is eyeing a target of 400 crores. Keep reading to know more.

The Rishab Shetty directorial has completed 38 days in theatres. The film faced competition from several biggies but withstood it like a boss. There came a time when it started earning more than big Bollywood Diwali releases like Akshay Kumar‘s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God. At that point, it was clear that it’ll be running strong for some more weeks no matter what challenges it faces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the latest flowing in, Kantara has shown exceptional growth during the 6th weekend. In 38 days, the film has earned a massive 268.10 crores nett or 316.35 crores gross in India (inclusive of all languages). In the international circuit, it has made 27.50 crores gross till now. On the whole, the worldwide collection stands at a monstrous total of 343.85 crores gross.

Kantara is still moving at a great pace at the box office, all thanks to a superb run in the Hindi dubbed version. Considering the momentum, the film has a strong chance of hitting the 400 crore mark globally. Let’s see how much more time it requires in doing so.

Meanwhile, in the Hindi version alone, Kantara has earned above 50 crores and is looking to make an entry into the 100 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Box Office Day 24 (Hindi): Rishab Shetty Starrer Is Very Good On 4th Sunday, Has A New Target Of 85 Crores Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram