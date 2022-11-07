If you think RRR is out of theatres, then you’re totally wrong. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was released on 24th March and had a glorious run at the box office. It made a gigantic total of 1144 crores gross (excluding collection from Japan) globally. Now, as per the latest update, the film is still running successfully in the USA & below is all you need to know.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial enjoyed tremendous response all across the globe. The director once said that the film has performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit. In fact, even we ourselves can witness the love Rajamouli‘s bromance is fetching on social media from the west. With such a craze, some special shows on public demand are still running in the USA.

A Twitter portal related to box office updates, Aakashavaani, has shared an update about RRR’s box office collection from special shows in the USA. As per it, the film is still showing good occupancy and has put an impressive total on board. The tweet reads, “#RRRMovie in the USA 🇺🇸 still pulling good occupancies in the USA whenever the film is being screened. Today from special #Encorre shows, the film reported $10,677 from one location so far. @RRRMovie.”

Meanwhile, RRR recently witnessed its release in Japan. The film did well on the very first day by beating the opening day record of Saaho, but thereafter there has been no rise in numbers. As per the reports, it did a business of 5 crores approx in the first week there.

