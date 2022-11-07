How things are unfolding at a rapid pace for Kantara! The Hindi version of the film was first aimed to be a coverage affair on its release and even that would have been good enough, considering it arrived with zero promotion and marketing. From there it moved to be a hit by going past the lifetime total of KGF: Chapter One. Then it scored a half-century and started aiming for a superhit tag once the 60 crores milestone was crossed.

Well, that has happened as well, what with an excellent weekend resulting in 62 crores* total been achieved. Kantara was excellent all over again with 4 crores* being collected and this was again the best number for any other movie in the running at theatres across the country. There was an India vs Zimbabwe match on Sunday and if not for that then even a 5 crore number would have been a possibility.

Kantara is now collecting like how a blockbuster film does in its fourth week and if that’s the kind of a trend that continues during the next couple of weeks as well then a lifetime of 85 crores is a possibility. After all, the film will come close to the 70 crores mark before the end of the week and then 75 crores will be crossed in the weekend that follows. Post that it shouldn’t be difficult to collect around 10 crores more in its lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections are as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

