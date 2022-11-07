Allu Arjun's Pushpa Is All Set To Create Rampage At The Russian Box Office! Here's All You Need To Know

Allu Arjun is back making headlines all thanks to his highly-anticipated Pushpa 2. The film is expected to go on floors in the next few days with the teaser already being shot. While fans are awaiting part 2 with bated breath, we now hear about the prequel’s release in Russia. Keep reading to know more details.

Released back in December 2021, Pushpa: The Rise did phenomenal business across the globe. It went on to garner around 350 crores across the globe. The film’s theatrical success was commendable considering the Covid scare and restrictions imposed during its release. Apart from the box office success, the film enjoyed a bumper response on OTT.

Now, as per the report in Pinkvilla, Pushpa is all set for its theatrical release in Russia. For the unversed, the Allu Arjun starrer was screened at Moscow International Film Festival 2022 after getting selected under the ‘BlockBuster hits around the world’ category. As it received a terrific response in the screening, the makers decided to opt for a proper release in the country.

“The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date,” as quoted by a source.

It’s really exciting news and let’s hope Pushpa does wonders at the Russian box office too!

Meanwhile, the most recent declaration of crazy fandom for Allu Arjun came from a Mumbai-based juice vendor Bunty, who introduced a range of beverages named after the star. The beverage comes in a customised mug carrying dialogues and images of Allu Arjun’s character from Pushpa.

