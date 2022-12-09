The Bollywood industry is everything about glitz and glamour. And just like how Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham suggested it depends on “Good Looks, Good Looks and Good Looks”. However, not every actor or actress has a good looking face per say, for example, veteran stars Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. But when it comes to acting, a very few people can beat their versatility. Well, in an interview with Anupam Kher once the duo had opened up Bollywood stars’ take on their looks and revealed a rather unknown incident with Shabana Azmi. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Did you know Naseeruddin and Om were classmates and friends at the National School of Drama before entering Bollywood? Yes, that’s right. Maybe that is why they are such good friends even after stepping into the glamour world!

However, years ago, in a conversation with Anupam Kher on The Anupam Kher Show, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri had opened up about how the Bollywood industry would see them as actors as they didn’t have the good looks. Recalling how Shabana Azmi had reacted after seeing a photograph of Naseer and Om from their NSD days, said, “Do itne badshakal insaan, kaise yeh jurrat kar sakte hain actor banne ki? Himmat kaise hui tumhari yahan aane ki?”

When Anupam had asked Naseeruddin Shah whether he ever felt out of place or had any complex with his looks, the actor had shared, “Of course, I had a complex. Although by then, actors like Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan had appeared on the scene. They were just not pretty faces, they had the gravitas of playing character roles as well. And I knew that I did not look like a film star. I had difficulty accepting it but I was able to live with it.”

Going further, Naseeruddin Shah added that he had soon realised that he has the advantage of changing his face and mentioned that as far as handsomeness goes it depends on one’s confidence!

Well, truly Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri are one of the most versatile assets of Bollywood. They both have worked in many films, but Maqbool still stands out among the rest. What say? Let us know in the comments!

