Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been under the radar for a while now. Strong reports suggest that the couple has been living separately since a while now and is heading for divorce. While they have remained tight-lipped so far, looks like there’s finally an end to the silence as the Pak cricketer has finally spoken up! Scroll below for his reaction.

Rumours have been rife that Shoaib cheated on Sania. Name of Pak model Ayesha Omar surfaced soon after along with her pictures with Malik. The actress had previously reacted to the rumours and claimed they are just good friends. Meanwhile, it is said that the Indian Tennis player has been living in Dubai with her son Izhaan amidst all the tension.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, Shoaib Malik broke silence on the divorce speculations. He said, “It is our personal matter. Neither I, nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone.”

Meanwhile, it is being said that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been unable to announce their divorce because of legal issues. They had signed multiple shows as a couple in the past and the professional commitments aren’t allowing them to be open with their fans.

Currently, the couple has been busy with the Urduflix talk show, The Mirza Malik Show. The announcement also made fans speculate if the divorce rumours were just a publicity stunt but that might not really be the case.

Sania Mirza first got engaged to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik back in 2009 but the wedding was called off soon after. The couple reconciled and finally tied the knot in April, 2010 in Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot. They’re blessed with a baby boy that was welcomed to the world in October 2018.

