As the world was amazed by Ali Zafar’s song “Jhoom”, the singer shared his reaction when he found a video of his lyrics being written in a physics exam paper. Ali Zafar took to Twitter to react to the video that showed an answer sheet of a physics exam. The melodious track was rediscovered on the internet after a decade of its original release, and it went viral all across the globe.

We can definitely agree that the student must have listened to the song while preparing for the exam and just could not get the lyrics out of his mind. The video had a disappointed teacher turning the pages and saying students think professors would check everything and give grades. The teacher read what the student had written in the paper.

The answer sheet had a comment on how the paper is difficult which was later continued with the lyrics of Ali Zafar’s ‘Jhoom’. The video engaged a lot of attention and it prompted the singer to share the video on his Twitter handle.

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ 😇 pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

Resharing the viral video from Pakistan, Ali Zafar posted a caption in Urdu. which translated and read, “This viral video was posted on WhatsApp. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying.” So far, the video has engaged over 171.6K views and more than 2000 likes on Twitter.

Ali Zafar’s song “Jhoom” was an example of perfect lyrics and rhythm, hence it was impossible for anyone to take this out of their mind. Following the post, many of the singer’s followers and netizens showed their reactions to the video. Some of them went on to troll Pakistan while many found it innocent. Hence, the incident proved why Pakistanis are savage!

