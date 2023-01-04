We saw Aamir Khan getting heartbroken after the box office debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha. Just after the film’s failure, the veteran went on a vacation to cut off from all the negativity. After coming back to India, he announced taking a temporary break from films. However, if the latest viral news is to be believed, our Mr. Perfectionist might join Jr NTR’s pan-India film with Prashanth Neel.

Speaking at an event held in Delhi, in November 2022, Aamir said, “I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.” He added that he won’t be doing any film for at least a year and a half. But it seems that he might change his mind.

As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, Prashanth Neel is eager to have Aamir Khan on board for his next with Jr NTR. It is learnt that the KGF fame director wants Aamir to play an antagonist. The producers of the film have approached him but the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is yet to give a nod. As per several reports, the much-awaited pan-India project is expected to go on floors this year.

If there’s any truth to the report, we just hope that Aamir Khan gives the green signal to it and makes himself ready for the biggest-ever comeback on a pan-India scale!

What are your thoughts about it? Are you excited to see Aamir Khan as an antagonist opposite Jr NTR? Share with us through comments.

