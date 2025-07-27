The Indian arm of global streaming giant Netflix kicked off 2025 with a bang, thanks to the terrific crime drama Black Warrant. It was soon followed by the well-received Dabba Cartel and the gripping cop drama Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. And now, Netflix’s latest show, Mandala Murders, which was released just a few days ago, is already trending globally on the platform. Read on to discover what the series is about, where it ranks on Netflix’s global top ten list, and whether it’s worth your time.

Mandala Murders Cracks Netflix’s Global Top 10

According to FlixPatrol, Netflix’s latest Indian original, Mandala Murders, has made its way into the list of the most popular TV shows on the platform worldwide. The crime thriller currently holds the ninth spot on the global chart, which is led by Eric Bana’s visually stunning murder mystery series, Untamed (Rank 1).

Other major titles on the list include The Sandman (Rank 3), Squid Game (Rank 4), and Amy Bradley Is Missing (Rank 5), making Mandala Murders one of those Indian shows to break into such a competitive lineup.

What’s Mandala Murders All About?

Created by Gopi Puthran, Mandala Murders follows the story of a detective and a former cop who join forces to investigate a string of mysterious murders in the small town of Charandaspur. As their investigation deepens, they uncover chilling connections to a centuries-old secret society. The series stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Surveen Chawla in prominent roles.

Is Mandala Murders Worth Your Time?

As of now, the series holds a user rating of 6.2/10 on IMDb. So, is Mandala Murders worth your time? Despite some of its flaws, it delivers what it promises with brilliant performances by Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Vaani Kapoor. So, for fans of the crime thriller genre, the show is worth checking out. You can watch the trailer below to get a better idea about the show.

Mandala Murders Trailer

For more updates from TV Updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Special Ops 2 OTT Verdict: Kay Kay Menon Enters Top 5 Non-Netflix Debuts Of 2025 But Himmat Singh Fails To Touch The Top 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News