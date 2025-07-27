Another episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 arrived, and Kapil Sharma turned host to some of the most popular internet personalities in India right now: Saurabh Dwivedi, Samdish Bhatia, Raj Shamani, and Kamia Jani. The four guests host some of the best shows on the internet, meeting celebrities and influential personalities and bringing out their stories in their shows!

The Expectations – A Wholesome Episode!

The episode with its promo last week promised a fresh perspective, witty banter, and perhaps a break from the usual celebrity episodes. But did this ‘creative’ gathering on Kapil Sharma’s stage spark any genuine humor, or offer conversations that were worth your time?

The Good – The Guests

Let’s be honest, this is the best bunch of guests in this season of The Great Indian Kapil Show and only good point here being the novelty! After hosting a string of celebrities, including actors, filmmakers, singers, and dancers, seeing faces from the digital content world on The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 was a breath of fresh air.

There were moments where Kapil Sharma tried to steer the conversation towards an interesting route, and it took off well. Samdish Bhatia’s quirky energy shone through, and Raj Shamani tried to bring his signature motivational vibe, Kamiya Jani, tried, struggled and again tried. However, it was Saurabh Dwivedi’s experience as an orator that captured the entire show and delivered some substantive, good conversations to listen to, if not laugh!

The Bad – A Badly Edited Podcast?

The biggest irony of this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 featuring podcasters was that it felt like a poorly edited podcast itself! The flow was choppy, and the conversations lacked organic rhythm. These are people known for their engaging conversations and unique storytelling. Yet, the show barely scratched the surface of what makes them popular.

The Worst – The Fan Interactions!

To make the show, Netflix has introduced a segment for fans which genuinely is a baggage at this moment – not entertaining, not funny, and absolutely not required! The entire episode felt like it was trying too hard to be relevant and appeal to a younger, digital-savvy audience, but failed big time!

