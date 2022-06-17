Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been all over social media lately as they enjoy a massive fan following across the country. The couple has been quite vocal about their affection for each other in the last few months, ever since their time on Bigg Boss 15 came to an end. In a recent turn of events, TejRan was present at an event in Mumbai where Karan’s ex, Anusha Dandekar was also spotted. So did they bump into each other? Read on to find out!

For the unversed, Karan and Teja have also become two of the most sought-after television personalities which is one of the reasons why they have appeared in several reality shows as guests in the recent past. The couple is also a pap favourite as they have a knack for natural light-hearted conversations. There have also been several rumours about TejRan planning to marry soon but neither of the two actors has confirmed it so far.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra attended an event in Juhu, Mumbai, recently, where the latter’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar was also present. Ever since the pictures from the venue have been released, fans are wondering if Karan and Anusha bumped into each other and more so, in the presence of Tejasswi.

Clearing up rumours about Tejasswi Prakash, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra, a source close to the development told the same publication, “Karan and Anusha are extremely mature and they would definitely greet each other if they would have come face to face. But nothing sort of that happened, in fact, Karan and Tejasswi left the event a bit early as they had their early morning work commitments and they are thorough professional as we have seen.”

