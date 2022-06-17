Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has earned a lot of fame for its actors and Munmun Dutta is one of them. The actress known for her role of Babita Iyer, has made millions of fans both on-screen and off the screen. She’s an avid user of social media and loves to treat her fans with her pictures from personal life.

Those who follow Munmun closely, are very well aware that the actress is a fitness freak and true fashionista in real life. Be it unseen pictures or through trending reels, Munmun loves flaunting her inner self. In her recent post on Instagram, the actress shared throwback pictures during her time working in Hum Sab Baraati, which also happens to be her first TV show.

Munmun Dutta shared a couple of pictures. One includes her and the late actor Dinyar Contractor, who was also part of Hum Sab Baraati Hai as Vrindavan Mehta. The other one features her indulged in a dance move, in which her toned belly is clearly seen. Dinyar and another actress too are seen next to her.

The pictures are from the year 2004 and one can clearly see how Munmun Dutta has been right from the start of her career. Fans too have fallen for her beauty and have expressed it by leaving lovely comments. One user wrote, “sizzling (with fire emoji).” Another one wrote, “Young, slim and cute.”

Check out the post:

Meanwhile, after Shailesh Lodha took an exit recently from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there have been reports stating that Munmun Dutta too considering quitting the show due to some big offers from reality shows.

