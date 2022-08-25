Former Bigg Boss contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death came as a shock for all her fans and well-wishers. The actress turned politician went to Goa for a shoot where she reportedly suffered a heart attack on Monday night. She was later brought to St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna in an unconscious state but doctors declared her dead.

However, the former Bigg Boss contestant’s family feels foul play in her death and demanded that a murder case be registered against two individuals who were accompanying her. Goa police, on the other hand, said there are no prima facie circumstances to register such a case.

As per Etimes report, Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka demands a CBI inquiry into her death and has filed a complaint at the Anjuna police station demanding a case of murder be registered to be first before heading for autopsy. He said, “If our FIR is not registered, we will not allow the postmortem examination to be conducted. Goa police have not started any investigation. A postmortem examination would have otherwise been conducted, and we would have left the state, but nothing has happened. If police continue to behave like this and do not register an FIR, we will conduct a postmortem examination at AIIMS in Delhi or Jaipur.”

Goa Police have also confirmed that the autopsy was not conducted as the family of the deceased wanted to register Phogat’s death as a murder case. Representatives of the National Commission for Women also arrived in Goa and visited the hotel where the BJP leader stayed. The report claimed that Director general of police Jaspal Singh has assured that the inquest for the proceedings is underway in liu with provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. “Any further delay on part of the family to proceed with the postmortem examination will only delay the process of justice,” Singh added.

Rinku Dhaka is seemingly convinced that his sister Sonali Phogat’s death was a “pre-planned murder”. He also said, “I have come to Goa, and based on the inquiry I have conducted, hers is not a normal death but a pre-planned murder. I have filed a complaint, but till now, no FIR has been registered. They (police) are telling me that the postmortem examination will be conducted first and only then will an FIR be registered. I demand that the CBI conduct an inquiry and my sister be given justice. I am confident that her personal assistant and another person are involved in the case. Their planning was on for the last couple of days. ”

Dhaka further said that he spoke to his sister and 15-year-old daughter before her death. During the conversation, he learned that his sister was in danger. He said that Sonali was scared and threatened by her staff members.

