Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan is one of the hottest and most happening shows airing on Disney Plus Hotstar right now as we get all the gossip of Tinseltown just by watching one episode! Recently, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor appeared as guests on the show and spilled many beans about their lives, which made us hooked to the episode.

Karan Johar made Kiara Advani almost admit her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and while talking about her wedding plans, the actress shared that she wants Alia Bhatt at her wedding. Wondering why Kiara would say that? Well, scroll down to get the scoop!

During the conversation, Kiara Advani shared that she wants Alia Bhatt (who also happens to be Sidharth’s ex-girlfriend) in her bride squad. Yes, you heard that right! She said, “I’d really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her. She is so cute”.

However, when Karan Johar frowned at her statement and asked, “In your bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?” Then, the Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani admitted that it might be a little too much.

Well, for the unversed, there was a time when Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were a couple but as things didn’t work out for them, they decided to part ways mutually. However, now both of them are quite cordial with each other and while Alia is happily married and pregnant with Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra is also happy that Kiara Advani is single and well with him. Wink!

