Social media influencer-television actress, Anjali Arora rose to fame after her stint in the controversial web show, Lock Upp. Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show, Lock Upp gained a lot of popularity among the audience for its controversial and dark revelations of celebrities.

Advertisement

Ever since it ended and the celebrities returned to their normal life, Anjali Arora has been leading headlines either for her personal life or professional success. Recently, her recreational music video, Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re has been getting millions of views.

Advertisement

However, amidst all the positive moments, social media stirred up due to controversy over a leaked alleged MMS video of her. A few hours back, a paparazzi team shared a video on their Instagram handle, wherein Anjali Arora can be seen owning her confidence, bravely replied, “Jinse Barabari Nahi Ho Pati, Woh Badnaami Shuru. Logo ko karne do jo karna hai whatever. I fu**ing don’t care about it.”

Watch this video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, during an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Anjali Arora teared up while talking about the incident and shared how it affected her and her family, “I don’t know kyun kar rhe hain, in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai, meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai.”

Well, we hope Anjali Arora finds her inner strength and comes back with a banging brand new music video just like Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re.

For more updates, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Take A Dig At Producer Asit Kumarr Modi With “Rang Badalne Waale Log Girgit…” Post? Netizens Think So

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram