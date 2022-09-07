Instagram influencer and Lock Upp season 1 ex-contestant Anjali Arora has been making headlines since one of her alleged MMS was leaked on the internet which left everyone shocked to the core. The social media star has time and again denied having any connection to these MMS leaks and has rubbished all the reports on them. However, she still ended up getting brutally trolled for them. Now Uorfi Javed has to say something about it.

Advertisement

Uorfi who is known for her contributions to the TV industry and is known for her stint in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT is now one of the most famous figures on social media. It’s her fashion experiment and bold statements that helped her reach this height & now she shared her take on the MMS rumours of Anjali.

Advertisement

According to media outlet Zoom, Uorfi Javed had opened up about the MMS leaked video of Anjali Arora. The social media influencer stood for Anjali saying that if the actress was the person in the said MMS leaked video, the former Lock Upp contestant would not want the video to go out in public. The influencer also claimed that even if Anjali or any other girl makes a video of her having s*x, and the video gets leaked, she is still a victim as she did not want the world to see it.

Uorfi Javed also showed sympathy towards Anjali Arora claiming how tough it must be for her to go through her present condition. Uorfi also pointed out the fact that how everyone constantly s*xualizes her and many girls and how it makes her feel naked from the inside. The influencer also confessed suggesting Anjali remain absolutely calm in such situations as people will forget it in a couple of years. Uorfi also slams the people of the country for victim blaming, saying, “India mein ladkiyon blame karte hain, unhe chudail banaya jaata hai.”

On the work front, Anjali was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s hosted reality game show Lock Upp’s season one. The show featured various contestants who had to overcome various challenging obstacles to win the grand prize. Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Lock Upp with Payal Rohatgi coming up as the first runner-up.

What are your thoughts Uorfi Javed’s take on Anjali Arora’s MMS leaked video? Do let us know in the comments

For more such updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Is Now Being Trolled For Wearing ‘Normal Clothes, The Keyboard Warriors Say “Aaj Itne Saare Kapde Kaise?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram