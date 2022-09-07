Uorfi Javed gets a lot of attraction every now and then for her unique dressing sense. She is known for wearing bold and risque outfits whenever she steps out in the city. Netizens always troll her for her outfit choice and now one of the paps passed a nasty comment at her which made her lose control over her anger.

From safety pins to mirror pieces to handkerchief patched outfits, there’s nothing that Uorfi Javed hasn’t worn. This time her backless dress landed her into a nasty fight with the paps.

Recently a video of Uorfi Javed schooling the paps went viral as one of the paps passed a nasty comment at her for her looks. She attended Sunny Leone’s event ‘Naach Baby,’ wearing a little and sexy olive-coloured hoodie dress with a backless detailing and plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and for makeup, she opted for bold red lipstick.

There, Uorfi Javed heard one of the paps commenting on her dress which made her lose her temper and she said, “Guys I am not coming here for this. Tumhein agar comment karna hai na toh apni girlfriend aur maa-behen ke ghar pe jaake karo. Mere kapdon pe koi comment nahi karega. (If you want to comment, go to your girlfriend or mother or sister’s house to comment on them. No one will comment on my clothes anymore.) One more comment from any one of you and that’s it. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back?”

This is not the first time that Uorfi Javed got trolled for her looks. At Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launch party, she attended it wearing an LBD. But, the netizens trolled her for wearing “normal” clothes as well!

What are your thoughts about Uorfi Javed’s opinion? Let us know!

